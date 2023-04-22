Today

Earth Day Celebration — 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Free. Live music, food and activities. For more information visit inlandnorthwaste.com.

Free Shred Day — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Enter from White Avenue across from Safeway. Free document shredding for Latah County residents from the Latah County Solid Waste Department.

