Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Heartsaver Course — 4:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free. A three-hour course on the basics of CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillators. Registration required by calling (509) 635-1490 or by emailing garfield@whitcolib.org.
Flag Day Ceremony — 6 p.m. Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Part of the national observance of Flag Day established in 1949 and required by all Elks Lodges.
Thursday
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Moscow. Season finale of Artwalk in Moscow. There will be 27 host locations, street fair and more. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of “Groundhog Day” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
Endicott Summer Reading kick off — 6-8 p.m. Endicott Library, 324 E St., Endicott. Kick off summer reading with hot dogs, sidewalk chalk art, bubbles, photo booth station and more.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Kids and Rigs — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Living Faith Fellowship, 1035 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Music, games, food and rigs for all ages.
Books and Brews — 5-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free family friendly event. Meet local authors and attend live readings. Drinks provided by Moscow Brewing Company.
Live performance of “The Wind” — 7 p.m. Wild at Art, 118 E. Third St., Moscow. Live performance of “The Wind” podcast from Fil Corbitt. Live music provided from Corey Oglesby. For more information visit thewind.org.
Monday
Moscow Juneteenth — Noon to 4 p.m. Friendship Square, Main Street, Moscow. Live music, speakers, activities and more. Celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people.
“The Watermelon Woman” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. Showing of the 1996 movie “The Watermelon Woman,” which explores the life of a 1930s actress who played “mammy” archetypes in films.