Today

Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.

Heartsaver Course — 4:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free. A three-hour course on the basics of CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillators. Registration required by calling (509) 635-1490 or by emailing garfield@whitcolib.org.