Today

Whitman County Conservation Districts Joint Meeting — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, outside Colfax. Lunch and refreshments provided. A panel discussion, overview of 2022 and funding opportunities. For more information visit palouse.org or local district.

League of Women Voters Speaker Series — Noon, via Zoom. Moscow League of Women Voters will have University of Idaho College of Law professors Dylan Hedden-Nicely and Neoshia Roemer discuss hot topics in American justice. Zoom link available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers.