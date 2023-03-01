Whitman County Conservation Districts Joint Meeting — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, outside Colfax. Lunch and refreshments provided. A panel discussion, overview of 2022 and funding opportunities. For more information visit palouse.org or local district.
League of Women Voters Speaker Series — Noon, via Zoom. Moscow League of Women Voters will have University of Idaho College of Law professors Dylan Hedden-Nicely and Neoshia Roemer discuss hot topics in American justice. Zoom link available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers.
Ukulele Players of the Palouse — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Living Social Room, Bishop Place Senior Living, 8145 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Open jam session, music provided. Ukulele players of all skill levels are welcome. For more information call (253) 307-9257.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, WSU, Pullman and via Youtube. Jason De Leon of UCLA will discuss U.S. border policy and migrant deaths. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
University of Idaho Africana Studies speaker series — 5 p.m. via Zoom. Author Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts will speak on her book “Black Joy: Resistance, Resilience and Restoration.” Register online at bit.ly/3Z2j1Ej.
“The Imaginary Invalid” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Free for University of Idaho students and $8-$10 for general admission. An adaptation by Oded Gross and Tracy Young of playwright Moliere’s classic comedy about a hypochondriac obsessed with managing his imagined ailments. Tickets at uitickets.com.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public vote for Moscow Renaissance Fair poster in the Fiske Room.
Latah Wildlife Association Potluck — 6:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Potluck dinner, silent and live auction and speakers.
Real Radio Dinner — 6-9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $50, tickets available online at krfp.org. Taco dinner, live music, silent and live auction. KFRP fundraiser.