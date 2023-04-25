Idaho State Board of Education meeting — 9:30 a.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Monthly meeting of the state board of education. Live stream available at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live. Also meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Agenda available online at bit.ly/3KVyoZg.
Fire Restoration Ideas — 1:30-4 p.m. Malden Fire Station, 1 Sprague St., Malden. Washington State University landscape architecture students will discuss their fire restoration ideas for Malden and Pine City, which were destroyed in the 2020 Labor Day fire.
Thursday
Mac vs Windows — 3-4 p.m., viz Zoom. Free presentation on the differences between Mac and Windows machines. Organized by the Whitman County Rural Library District as part of the digital navigation program. RSVP by emailing digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org. For more information call (509) 397-4366.
Fish and Wildlife Film Festival — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $10 and free for students and children younger than 18. More information and tickets available at uidaho.edu/fwff.
Friday
Arbor Day with Moscow Tree Commission — 11 a.m. to noon, Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Moscow Tree Commission and Moscow Public Library will have a tree planting, book reading and more to celebrate Arbor Day.
Hiking Chat — 7 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Hikers will share tips and tricks to having a successful hike and favorite spots around the Palouse. For more information call Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490.
“Measure for Measure” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets: $5-20 available at uitickets.com. University of Idaho students will perform Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” Additional showings at: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and May 5-6; 2 p.m. on Sunday and May 7.