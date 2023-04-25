Today

Idaho State Board of Education meeting — 9:30 a.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Monthly meeting of the state board of education. Live stream available at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live. Also meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Agenda available online at bit.ly/3KVyoZg.

Fire Restoration Ideas — 1:30-4 p.m. Malden Fire Station, 1 Sprague St., Malden. Washington State University landscape architecture students will discuss their fire restoration ideas for Malden and Pine City, which were destroyed in the 2020 Labor Day fire.

