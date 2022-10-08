Today

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square in downtown Moscow.

Community Cider Pressing at Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Bring as many as 50 pounds of apples to be pressed for free, live music and more.

