Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square in downtown Moscow.
Community Cider Pressing at Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Bring as many as 50 pounds of apples to be pressed for free, live music and more.
Lauren McCluskey Race for Campus Safety — 9 a.m. Veterinary School Parking Lot, Washington State University, Pullman. Fourth annual race for campus safety. Register at laurenmccluskey.org.
Inland North Waste Community Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Solid Waste Processing Facility, 3299 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Meet the team of goats, have an opportunity to operate the machinery and enjoy a free lunch.
Taste of PECI — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Hands on nature activities and crafts, cider pressing, face painting, tree planting, local food truck.
Roe the Vote — 2-4 p.m. East City Park, E. Third Street and S. Hayes Street, Moscow. Bans off Moscow march and rally for legal abortion in Idaho and nationwide. Signmaking at 12:30 p.m. at Moscow Contemporary. March at 1:30 p.m. from City Hall to East City Park.
Moscowberfest — 4-8 p.m. in downtown Moscow. Beer, brats and live music sponsored by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. Details and ticket information available at moscowchamberofcommerce.square.site.
Harvest Fest — 5-10 p.m. Downtown Garfield between California and Third streets. Live music, food, classic cars and farm equipment. Family movie at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Library.
Washington Idaho Symphony — 7:30 p.m. Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Opening concert of the 51st season. Tickets at (208) 874-4162 or at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St., Kendrick. Free. Meet Democratic candidates for country and state legislative office. Free pizza and cookies.
WSU Indigenous People’s Day Talk — 4-6 p.m. Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Lyman McGilvery will speak on sweetgrass. Virtual attendance available at native.wsu.edu.
Tepee Raising Demonstration — noon, Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho Campus. Hosted by the Native American Student Association.
UI Indigenous People’s Day Talk — 6 p.m. Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Daniel Spaulding will speak on Native American representation in the media.