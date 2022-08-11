Stuff the Bus, Pullman — Noon, third floor of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Kickoff for the Stuff the Bus program in Pullman with the Kiwanis. Donations can include new school supplies and gently used musical instruments. For more information on all local collection times and locations in Pullman, Moscow and Colfax today through Saturday, visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus/.
Stuff the Bus, Moscow — 2-5 p.m. Staples, 2254 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Grand opening event with speakers.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Free music from Auf Gehts, a German band.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho Moscow Campus. Free showing of “Jurassic Park,” rated PG-13. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club to give updates on the ski season and upcoming plans. Live music from Yellow Dog Flats.
Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. across Genesee. Maps available at 117 W. Chestnut St., in Genesee. Furniture, shop tools, camping-fishing-hunting supplies and more. Resident Hailee Zollman will have a lemonade stand at 356 E. Valley View in Genesee to raise money for research at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Moscow. Celebrate National Farmers Market Week from 9-11 a.m. with a prize basket drawing and dance party. Local produce, meats, crafts, food.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest — Noon to 11 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Live music, food, beer and lawn games. Tickets are $25, available online at moscowmountainmusicfest.com.