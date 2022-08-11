Today

Stuff the Bus, Pullman — Noon, third floor of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Kickoff for the Stuff the Bus program in Pullman with the Kiwanis. Donations can include new school supplies and gently used musical instruments. For more information on all local collection times and locations in Pullman, Moscow and Colfax today through Saturday, visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus/.

Stuff the Bus, Moscow — 2-5 p.m. Staples, 2254 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Grand opening event with speakers.

