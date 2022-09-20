Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Miro Hacek, professor of political science at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, will discuss populism and democracy in central Europe.
Panel on Nez Perce Knowledge — 4:30 p.m. Room 203, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education at Washington State University and via Zoom at commonreading.wsu.edu. A panel will discuss interpretive material related to the 1877 Nez Perce War as part of the WSU Common Read program.
WWAMI Building Dedication — 5-5:30 p.m., 121 W. Sweet Avenue, Moscow. Dedication and naming ceremony for the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building at the University of Idaho. Livestream available at uidaho.edu/live.
League of Women Voters Speaker Series — noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, bit.ly/3LcItRo. Shaakirrah R. Sanders, visiting professor of law at Penn State Dickinson Law, will discuss “The Legal Ramifications in Idaho of Overturning Roe v. Wade.”
Take Back the Night — 7 p.m. Room 106 Agricultural Science Building, University of Idaho Campus, Moscow. Speech from Steve Bonnar followed by a candlelight march on campus.
Borah Symposium — 4 p.m. Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Panel discussion titled “Coercive Labor in Nazi Germany and the Pacific Northwest.” Available via Zoom at uidaho.edu/borah.
Barbeque Celebration at Good Samaritan Society — 4:30-7 p.m. 640 N Eisenhower St., Moscow. Celebrate the national 100th anniversary of the Good Samaritan Society with a community barbecue. Free hamburgers and hot dogs. Bring your own chairs and or blankets.
“I Married the War” — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Screening of a documentary about wives of combat veterans. Reception to follow at Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., Moscow.
“A Daughter Responds to Racism” — 6-7:30 p.m., Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Marie Eddy will have a reading and discussion of “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist,” writen by Christine Eddy.
Albion Camera Club — 6:30 p.m. Albion Library, 310 N F St., Albion. People with all abilities and all types of cameras are welcome to attend. Attendees can bring one to three photos to share. Light refreshments will be provided. Librarian Jackson Frishman will be available to discuss photography.