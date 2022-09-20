Today

Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Miro Hacek, professor of political science at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, will discuss populism and democracy in central Europe.

Panel on Nez Perce Knowledge — 4:30 p.m. Room 203, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education at Washington State University and via Zoom at commonreading.wsu.edu. A panel will discuss interpretive material related to the 1877 Nez Perce War as part of the WSU Common Read program.

