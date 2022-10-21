Paul Blanton Memorial — 10 a.m. University of Idaho Administration Auditorium. The College of Art and Architecture will remember founding dean Paul Blanton.
Latah AARP Meeting — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Two presentations covering insurance changes regarding Medicare and other programs as well as power of attorney. Open to the public.
“Deep in the Heart” — 1-3 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7, with all proceeds to The Wildlife Society’s University of Idaho Chapter. Michael Tewes of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Institute will give a brief introduction before the documentary.
District 6 Candidate Forum — 3-4:30 p.m. 516 S. Main St., Moscow. New Saint Andrews College has a candidate forum for District 6 seats for the Idaho Legislature.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m. in downtown Palouse. Open to ages 12 and older. Tickets are $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. More information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
The Haunted Lodge — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Opening night. Cost: $5 or $3 with a food donation. All food donations given to the food bank, all pet food to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Pullman Depot Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Use the Whitman Street entrance. All proceeds go to the depot.
Pumpkin Hunt — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Cost: $6 per pumpkin, $2-3 per activity. Hayrides, straw bale maze, fresh squeezed apple cider, pumpkin bars, pumpkin donuts.
Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothford Road, Viola. Features art from watercolor artist Andy Sewell and local photographer Brett Hogaboam. Variety of other handcrafted items.
Pop-up exhibit at Little Pink House Gallery — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. New pop-up exhibit titled “#paintpaint,” for more information visit littlepinkhousegallery.com
Student-Built Home Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lupine Flats Open House, 442 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Celebrating the first house designed and built by University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture students on Moscow Affordable Housing Trust land. Will be sold to income-qualified buyers through the Community Land Trust model.
Howl-o-ween — 1-5 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $10 per dog. Whitman County Humane Society fundraiser with dog costume party, dog trick or treating, contests, photos for $5 donation. Dogs must be on a leash and dog friendly.
Cameron Lutheran Church Turkey Dinner — 5 p.m. 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick. Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for children 6-12; children younger than 6 are free. Turkey dinner and auction to benefit local and national charities.
Pumpkin Hunt — Noon to 4 p.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Cost: $6 per pumpkin, $2-3 per activity. Hayrides, straw bale maze, fresh squeezed apple cider, pumpkin bars, pumpkin donuts.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteer experts help repair books, bicycles, clothing, textiles, jewelry and small appliances. Light refreshments provided. Attendees bring their own items at their own risk with no guarantee of repairs.