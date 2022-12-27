Palouse Pathways’ Returning Students Event — Noon-2 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Lunch is provided. Students returning to the Palouse will discuss their college experiences with current high school students. Reservations can be made at bit.ly/3WhyYFb.
New Year’s Eve Finish Party — 7:30-10 p.m. Yarn Underground, 409 S. Washington St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Finish 2022 projects to start fresh in 2023. Raffles and prizes included in entry.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball — 8 p.m. Etsi Bravo, 215 E. Main St., Pullman. No cover. VIP packages $35-$100. Presale VIP tickets include complimentary masquerade mask, glass of champagne, guaranteed entry without waiting in line. Group packages also available. Visit bit.ly/EstiBravoNYE.
Hunga Dunga New Year’s Eve — 9 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. DJs Eloc, Blazer Mandrake and moon_raye with stylings ranging from 1990s hip hop to electronic music.
New Year’s Eve With The Senders — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $20. Tickets include party favors, champagne. For info, call (208) 882-0550.
New Year’s Eve with Tone Sober — 9 p.m. Colfax Eagles, 217 N. Main St., No. 1816, Colfax. Live music.