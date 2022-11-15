Brown Bag Lunch — Noon, via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters has brown bag lunch on Shoreline Management Act study. For more information visit lwvpullman.org.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University. Kiantha Duncan will discuss communities of color and democracy. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
Palouse Speaker Series — 3:30 p.m. Clearwater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, University of Idaho campus. Deputy consul general of the General of the Republic of Korea Hyon-sang Ahn will discuss United States and Korea relations.
Mary Clearman Blew Book Reading — 6:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free book reading, signing and celebration of Blew’s new book “Think of Horses.” Masks encouraged.
Moscow Chamber of Commerce Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Monthly luncheon with updates from Gritman Medical Center.
“Oxford House: Help with Housing for those in Recovery” — Noon to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Moscow League of Women Voters speaker series with Darrell Keim, the founding director of the Latah Recovery Center.
“Vignettes of Troy Veterans: A Veterans Day Salute” — 6:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Troy Historical Society presents stories about local veterans.
CatVideoFest — 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Compilation reel of cat videos with portion of proceeds benefiting Humane Society of the Palouse. bit.ly/catfestkenworthy.
Idaho Native Plant Society talk — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Talk on “native plants as an essential restoration component in the Potlatch River watershed,” by Brenda Erhardt of the Latah Soil and Water Conservation District.
Beyond Pink Purse Auction — 5-7 p.m. Zeppoz, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Proceeds benefit NW Cancer Foundation of Hope. Presented by Pullman Moose.