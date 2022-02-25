Today
UI Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Pullman Mardi Gras: Pullman businesses have combined to create a multi-day event for Mardi Gras. Businesses are offering discounts for customers wearing beads today through Tuesday, when a Fat Tuesday party is scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Lumberyard for those 18 and older. For more, visit the Dance in Motion Facebook page or this shortened web link: bit.ly/3Ih8Nri
Saturday
Legislative Town Hall: 2 p.m. Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St. in Kendrick. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, will give an update on the 2022 Idaho legislative session and answer questions. Cookies will be served.
Pullman Mardi Gras: Live music starting at 3 p.m. at Pups & Cups Cafe and from 5-6:30 p.m. at Manny’s Coffee House. There is a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gifts on Grand.
Beer, Brats and Banjos: 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost is $20. Dinner, live music, games and prizes. All proceeds support the Moscow High School FFA chapter. Tickets at auctria.events/moscowffa or at the door.
UI Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring the Lionel Hampton Big Band with Joseph Doubleday and The Chris Potter Trio. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Monday
Soup and Pie Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow. The Humane Society of the Palouse will offer slices of pie and bowls of soup to support their animals. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door with cash, check or card.
Tuesday
COVID-19 discussion: “The COVID-19 Pandemic: Gritman Hospital’s Response and The Future of Local Public Health” is scheduled for noon via Zoom. The discussion will feature Gritman Medical Center President and CEO Kara Besst and Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle. Find more information atmy.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Feb. 5
“Crocodile Hungry” book signing: Moscow children’s author Eija Sumner will sign his book from 11 a.m. to noon at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Presented by Bookpeople of Moscow.