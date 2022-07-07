Today
Storytime at Eells Park — 10:30 a.m., Eells Park in Colfax. Join the Whitman County Library staff for finger plays, books, games and activities. The program is most suitable for ages birth to 5. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
STEAM Exploration Kits — 11 a.m. to noon, LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., LaCrosse. Elementary school children can learn about ocean geography, deltas and density. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Join local musicians for a performance outside. Seating is not provided. Performance from Jon and Rand Band.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. Free. Enjoy a storytime from the Moscow Public Library, performance from the Reptile Man and musical entertainment from Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m., Theophilus Tower lawn on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Free showing of “The Incredibles” (PG). Participants are encouraged to bring their own seats and snacks.
Friday
Pour Company Artisan Grains Beer Fest — 4-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Tickets include entry, event glass and four, 5-ounce pours. Local grain growers, malsters, brewers and retailers will be in attendance.
Saturday
Troy Old Timers’ Day — All day event in Troy. Includes meals, parade, cornhole and volleyball tournaments, raffles and Quilt of Valor presentation. For more information visit bit.ly/3bOMi1x.
Sound Bath Guided Meditation — 9-10 a.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Nara Woodland will provide a sound bath with crystal and Himalayan singing. Yoga mats encouraged for personal comfort.
Jon and Rand Band — 10:30 a.m. Friendship Square, during the Moscow Farmers Market.
Plaid Raptor Release Party — 7:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Get a copy of the Moscow band’s first album and attend a performance.
Sunday
Volunteer Yard Work Day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Volunteer to do outdoor tasks like weeding, reinforcing fencing, fixing catios and other tasks. Sign up at signup.com/go/AJjefmy.
Moscow Renaissance Fair Volunteer Party — 2-5 p.m. Veterans of Forgien Wars log cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen will have a catered enchilada meal and live music.