Today
“The Disaster Artist” Book Signing: 3-5 p.m. Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. The Palouse Cult Film Revival and Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center partnered to bring Greg Sestero, author of “The Disaster Artist” and actor from “The Room” for a book signing.
Is it Love, Actually?: 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. The Moscow Public Library and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse are presenting a look at relationships in pop culture. Livestream is available bit.ly/3AVQhBL.
Saturday
“This is How You Love”: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Dr in Pullman. The Palouse Choral Society will have their Valentine’s concert with guest conductor Matt Myers. Proof of vaccination, identification and a mask required for all concert attendees. Tickets are $20 at palousechoralsociety.org/.
Moscow Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow, 1021 Harold Ave. General admission is $9. The show is hosted by the Lewis Clark Trader and all federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
“A Taste of Tuscany” benefit dinner: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Veterans of Forgein Wars Hall, 301 B Street in Kendrick. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Juliaetta Post Office or Latah Federal Credit Union in Kendrick. All proceeds go to the family of Doug Silflow.
Upcoming
Winter Pullman Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. The Market happens every third Saturday of the month and has locally harvested and handcrafted goods.