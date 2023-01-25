Pooh Party — 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join the Moscow City Council in a birthday celebration of Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne. For more information, visit latahlibrary.org.
Education Funding in Idaho — noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Link available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers. The Moscow League of Women Voters will discuss proposed education legislation and how to give input to legislators.
Make Art! At the Library — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Space is limited; email outreach@latahlibrary.org for more information. Create an original artwork based on Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”
“Digital Security in an Age of Scams” — 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Whitman County Library District offers a free program on avoiding scams, protecting your computer and more. Email digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org to RSVP.
Burns Night — 4-9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. Covered-dish dinner; haggis provided. Poetry of Robert Burns, music by Border Highlanders. Scotch tasting before dinner for ticket holders. Borderhighlanders.square.site.
Crab Dinner & Auction — 5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Latah County Shrine Club event. Cost: $35. Tickets: bit.ly/3wddZYK.