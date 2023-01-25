Today

Pooh Party — 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Join the Moscow City Council in a birthday celebration of Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne. For more information, visit latahlibrary.org.

Education Funding in Idaho — noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Link available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers. The Moscow League of Women Voters will discuss proposed education legislation and how to give input to legislators.

Tags

Recommended for you