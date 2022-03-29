Today
COVID-19 mask pick up: Starting at 9 a.m. at Cafe Artista, 218 S. Main St., in Moscow. The Moscow Rotary Club will be walking the streets of downtown Moscow to pick up discarded COVID-19 masks.
Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium: 12:30 p.m. Room 104 of the Menard Law Building, 711 Rayburn St., and via Zoom at uidaho.zoom.us/j/83000388251. Molly Huskey, a member of Idaho’s Court of Appeals since 2015, will discuss how district, court of appeals and Supreme Court judgeships were created and appointed.
Wednesday
“Ensuring a Lasting Supply”: Noon via Zoom. Talk by hydrogeologist Robin Nimmer presented by Moscow League of Women Voters. More information at lwvmoscow.org.
Thursday
The Meyerhoff Lecture: 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. “Citizen Other,” a Zoom discussion about “citizenship stripping” in Nazi Germany and the United States, to be moderated by Bylan Hedden-Nicely, director of Native American Law program at UI. More at uidaho.edu/class/borah.
Friday
“Just Bea”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 West Sixth St., on the University of Idaho campus. Admission is free for UI students and $5 for the public. More information at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
“The Magic Flute”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Administration Building Auditorium on the UI campus. Tickets are available at the door.
WSU Spring Family Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beasley Coliseum on the WSU campus.