Golden Jubilee — 6:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Festival Dance celebrates its 50-year anniversary with a benefit. More information at festivaldance.org.
“Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. A University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presentation, directed by Craig A. Miller. Tickets at uitheatre.com.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. More than 30 vendors with food, books, crafts and more. Children’s winter clothing swap during the market.
“A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical” — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A production of APOD Productions of Jill Santoriello’s “A Tale of Two Cities.”
Palouse Watercolor Socius at the Barn — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Opening reception for a new exhibit of watercolor paintings. Exhibit runs through November.
Career Exploration Course — 2-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Thrid St., Moscow. Palouse Pathways is offering a free course in career exploration. Registration is limited and available on palousepathways.org.
CCUCC Movie Night — 5 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Free movie night, open to the public and pizza will be provided. Showing “The Hate U Give” based on the 2017 young adult novel by Angie Thomas. Movie is rated PG-13.
U.S. Indian Scout Discussion — 4:30 p.m. Room 203 Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University campus and via Zoom. Faculty member Ryan Booth will speak on “Hidden in Plain Sight: The U.S. Indian Scout, 1866-1947.”