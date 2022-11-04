Today

Golden Jubilee — 6:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Festival Dance celebrates its 50-year anniversary with a benefit. More information at festivaldance.org.

“Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. A University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presentation, directed by Craig A. Miller. Tickets at uitheatre.com.

Recommended for you