Latah County Fair Opening — 1 p.m. Main Stage, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Celebrate the opening of the Latah County Fair. Live music to follow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Plein Air Exhibit — 5 p.m. Third Street Gallery, 206 W. Third St., Moscow. 41 artists painted onsite throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. Refreshments provided.
Katy Benoit Safety Forum — 7 p.m. International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Adam Dodge, founder of EndTAB, will discuss digital dating safety and how to safely navigate dating apps.
Raising Transgender Children — 7 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Join the Pullman League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester, who will discuss raising a transgender child. In person and via Zoom, more information at lwvpullman.org.
The Lost Women of the Library — 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Donna Potts, professor and chairwoman of the Washington State University Department of English. Discussing the founding members of the Neill Public Library.
Latah County Fair — All day, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Raising Transgender Children — Noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Join the Moscow League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester, who will discuss raising a transgender child. Learn more at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow/calendar.
Margaret Ritchie Distinguished Speaker — 5 p.m. Borah Theatre, Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Linda Kirk Fox, former director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, will discuss the theme of “Celebrating the Science of Living Well.”
Latah County Fair — All day, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street between Third and Fifth streets, Moscow. Produce, crafts, live music.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced in Latah County by county residents.
Tailgate Party at Niccolls Building — 10 a.m. to noon, Niccolls Building, University of Idaho campus. Live music from The Cheleas, food and open house inside Hays Hall and the Niccolls Building.
Latah County Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Candidate Forum — 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Light refreshments provided. Meet Terry Gilbert, Kaylee Peterson and Terri Pickens Manweiler, who will discuss their run for offices in Idaho.