Today

Latah County Fair Opening — 1 p.m. Main Stage, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Celebrate the opening of the Latah County Fair. Live music to follow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.

Plein Air Exhibit — 5 p.m. Third Street Gallery, 206 W. Third St., Moscow. 41 artists painted onsite throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. Refreshments provided.

Tags

Recommended for you