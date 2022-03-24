Today
Foley Institute Speaker series: 4-5 p.m. Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis discusses “Democracy at home and abroad” and what can be done to reinforce democratic ideals. The event, which will also be broadcast via the Foley Institute’s Youtube channel, is free and open to the public.
Dancers, Drummers, Dreamers: 7:30 p.m. Today through Saturday at Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive in Moscow. Music, dance and song with some slapstick comedy. There will be a virtual event at 2 p.m. Sunday. More information is available at bit.ly/3unq64f.
Friday
“Stop Kiss”: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman. A story of unexpected love and a violent act which changes their lives. Tickets are $12.
Rock the Rocks: 7-8 p.m. Sloan Hall, 305 NE Spokane St., in Pullman. The Washington State University Planetarium will celebrate the planets with rock music. Tickets are $5. Ear protection is suggested.
Saturday
Drive-through cookie sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Enter from the White Ave entrance. Girl Scouts Troop 2005 of Moscow will be selling cookies.
Cribbage Night: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., No. 130, in Moscow. Grab a partner and join the brewery for fun, prizes and great beer.
Roger Williams Symposium: Progressive Christian author Diana Butler Bass to deliver the event’s keynote address, “Freeing Jesus in our Lives and in the Public Square,” at 7 p.m. at Pullman Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St. For more on the symposium, see pullmanucc.org.
Sunday
Families for Climate Action: 3-5 p.m. at Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, in Moscow. Join the Palouse Citizen Climate Lobby to learn about Citizen Climate Lobby and tools for contacting members of Congress. Activities for children include planting herbs to take home and families can help spread wood chips on trails.
Monday
Foley Institute Speaker series: Noon, Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus. Author Diana Butler Bass will discuss the decline of white evangelism, the browning of American Christianity and the Catholic divide and how these trends have challenged our understanding of faith and politics. The event, also to be broadcast via the Foley Institute’s Youtube channel, is free and open to the public.