Today
Taxpayer rights and the tax system: 4:45 p.m. Foley Institute Youtube channel. The Washington State University Foley Institute presents Nina Olsen, former IRS national taxpayer advocate, who will speak on the taxpayer bill of rights and trust in the tax system. It will be held live over Youtube at youtu.be/ROr5TwcxMjo. A recording will stay up on the channel.
Thursday
Moscow Artwalk: 4-8 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, Pour Company, The Hope Center, Third Street Gallery. The February Artwalk will feature a variety of artists from around the Palouse. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
“Company”: 7:30 p.m. at the Regional Theater of the Palouse in Pullman. “Company” is about a bachelor who contemplates love and the pros and cons of marriage. The show runs through Feb. 27. Tickets can be purchased online at rtoptheatre.org/current-production.
Refugee Crises and the Origins of America: 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The next in the “How it’s going, How it started” series from the Latah County Historical Society. Washington State University professor Jesse Spohnholz will discuss how refugees were critical to America’s creation. More is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
Friday
Senior Science Cafe: 10-11 a.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Ct. A casual event for seniors to have a hands-on activity related to different science topics. Refreshments provided. RSVP at (509) 332-6869 or emailjess@palousescience.org.
Saturday
CrimsonCode Hackathon: Check-in is 8:30 a.m. The 10th anniversary of the CrimsonCode Hackathon. All Washington State University students are invited to participate in teams of one to four. The opening ceremony, judging and closing ceremony will be at the Compton Union Building M.G. Carey Senior Ballroom, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall in Pullman. More information at bit.ly/3rOdxyV.
Winter Pullman Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. The Market happens every third Saturday of the month and has locally harvested and handcrafted goods.