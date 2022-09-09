Today

Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Live music from The Chelseas, drinks and food. Celebrating member appreciation day.

UI Telescope Dedication and Star Party — 7-10 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Celebration of new 20-inch Dall-Kirkham reflector telescope presented by the UI College of Science. Take Vandal Trolley from Wallace Residence Center. Wear sturdy shoes, bring lawn chairs and water. Event canceled if skies are cloudy.

