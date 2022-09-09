Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Live music from The Chelseas, drinks and food. Celebrating member appreciation day.
UI Telescope Dedication and Star Party — 7-10 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Celebration of new 20-inch Dall-Kirkham reflector telescope presented by the UI College of Science. Take Vandal Trolley from Wallace Residence Center. Wear sturdy shoes, bring lawn chairs and water. Event canceled if skies are cloudy.
Juliaetta Blackberry Festival and Classic Car show — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Park, Idaho Highway 3, Juliaetta. Presented by Juliaetta Community Improvement Association. FFA breakfast 7-11 a.m.; firemen’s barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; music 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bake-n-flake completion 10 a.m. to noon; dachshund races 11 a.m. to noon; cornhole tourney 1 p.m.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street between Third and Fifth streets, Moscow. Produce, crafts, live music.
Vandal Pub Crawl — 1-5 p.m. Starts at Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., Moscow, and visits four other spots in downtown Moscow. Hosted by the Latah County Vandal Boosters. Cost $20, tickets available at VandalPubCrawl.eventbrite.com.
Howling at Hamilton — 1-6 p.m. Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost $15. Fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse. Open to all dogs. Pool jumping competition begins at 5 p.m.
Wine Under the Stars — 7-9:30 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Live music, science demonstrations and more. Cost: $50. Tickets available while they last at palousescience.net/fundraiser.
Malden and Pine City Community Revival — 2-5 p.m. Community Park, corner of Moreland and Ash streets in downtown Malden. Live music, games, door prizes and food. Guests are invited to bring a dish to share.
Honoring Sept. 11 Heroes in Pullman — 2 p.m. Pullman City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. A first responder procession will start at 2 p.m. and cover all four hills. Remarks from the mayor, fire chief and police chief begin at 3 p.m. in the Pullman City Hall parking lot.
ADA Plot in Pullman — 2 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard. Celebrate the opening of the first Americans with Disabilities Act accessible plot at the Pullman Community Garden.
Foley Institute speaker series — noon Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus in Pullman. Speaker is Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
Pedestrian Tour — 5:30-7 p.m. Moscow School District Community Playfields, 1900 Joseph St., Moscow. From the playfield, participants will head to Heron’s Hideout Park and back. Light refreshments provided on the 0.4-mile walk.