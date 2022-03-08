Today
Photo project discussion: 5 p.m. via Zoom. Info and link available at commonreading.wsu.edu/calendar/. Lipi Turner-Rahman, Washington State University history department faculty member will discuss the Nash Collection of migrant worker photos. The more than 9,000 images were taken in the late 1960s and 1970s in the Yakima Valley.
Wednesday
“Democracy and Social Media”: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, via Zoom. Presented by the Moscow League of Women Voters featuring Katie Blevins, Porismita Borah and Travis Ridout. bit.ly/LWVMSpF.
Thursday
Health and Wellness Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave. in Moscow. A free event for everyone to find resources, see demonstrations and collect information on local businesses and organizations on a variety of health related topics.