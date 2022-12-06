Today

Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, Washington State University. Visit from Washington Ninth Legislative District Sen. Mark Schoesler and representatives Mary Dye and Joe Schmick. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.

Tree of Light and Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Join Friends of Hospice in remembering loved ones.

Tags

Recommended for you