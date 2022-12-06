Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, Washington State University. Visit from Washington Ninth Legislative District Sen. Mark Schoesler and representatives Mary Dye and Joe Schmick. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.
Tree of Light and Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Join Friends of Hospice in remembering loved ones.
Gateway Project — 5:30-6 p.m. Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. Learn about the project which explores connections between WSU and downtown Pullman. Students will share master plan concepts and individual projects. RSVP: research.wsu.edu/innovation/gateway.
Holiday Book Fair — 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Terrell Library, 140 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University, Pullman. Discounts on books published throughout the year. Authors Helen Heavirland and Keith Petersen will sign books at noon.
Tree of Light and Remembrance Ceremony — 5:30 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax. Join Friends of Hospice in remembering loved ones.
Author Release Party and signing — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Moscow author Buddy Levy will read from his book “Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk.” Copies available for preorder through BookPeople of Moscow.
Palouse Conservation Talk Series — 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required to receive the Zoom link at palousecd.org. Jennifer Boise, director at Palouse Conservation District, will discuss history and future of restoration efforts at Koppel Flats in Pullman.
Light up the Season — 6 p.m. Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. Holiday parade, lighting of the tree and live music.
UI Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m. Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, University of Idaho Campus, Moscow. Free admission, donations will go to Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarships. Concert will be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/live.
Local Authors at the Dahmen Barn — 5-8 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Local Authors Stu Scott, Keith Peterson, Paula Coomer, Malina Morgan and more will discuss their books and meet with fans. Books available for purchase, local food samples and holiday treats. Also Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.