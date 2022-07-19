Today
Sound Bath Meditation Beneath the Cedars — 9-10 a.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Guided meditation from Nara Woodland of Brain Body Balance Sound Therapy. Yoga mats are encouraged for comfort.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local bands and vendors with plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
Wednesday
Teens and Tweens Oceanic Art — 10:30 a.m. to noon. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Tweens and teens ages 10 and older can make ocean-themed mixed media art.
Suds with a Scholar — 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. $12 general admission, $10 for Latah County Historical Society Members. Topic: “Collecting Hanford’s History: Hanford Nuclear Program,” given by Robert Franklin.
Thursday
Fairyopolis — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Listen to a magical story and create a fairy house from natural and recycled materials. All kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Palouse PAWS in Genesee — 11 a.m. to noon, Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Renee Piper and the Palouse Pet Partners will be at the Genesee Library.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Free showing of “Encanto” (2021-PG). Snacks and chairs encouraged.
Friday
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Live music, brews and food. Family friendly.