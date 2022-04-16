Today
Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. The Moscow Central Lions Club is bringing back its annual Easter egg hunt for children 12 and younger.
Easter Eggstravaganza — 9 a.m. Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, in Pullman. Arrive 10 to 15 minutes early and bring a basket or bag for egg collection. Free for children ages 12 and younger. The hunt will be indoors.
Pullman Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. at Kruegel Park, 750 SE. Dilke St. The 61st annual city egg hunt. Rain or shine.
Kendrick-Juliaetta Community Easter Egg Hunt — Noon at the Juliaetta Elementary School, 305 Fourth St., in Juliaetta. Children 12 and younger are invited to hunt for Easter eggs. Hunters are encouraged to bring their own baskets.
Troy Community Easter Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. Troy City Park. Free to children 12 and younger with three age groups. Children are encouraged to bring their own basket.
Beans ’n’ Jeans — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, in Pullman. Palouse Habitat for Humanity annual fundraiser. More information at palousehabitat.org.
Tuesday
Water Supply planning — Noon via Zoom, from the League of Women Voters of Pullman. A presentation from Robin Nimmer and Paul Kimmell on the work of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee to identify and evaluate additional water supplies in the Palouse Basin.
Tweens and Teens Blackout Poetry — 4:30 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., in Tekoa. Tweens and teens are invited to take part in a blackout poetry event. All supplies will be provided.