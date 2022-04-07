Today
College Exploration Course: 8-10:30 a.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, in Pullman. Palouse Pathways invites high school students to attend their free workshop on how to find the right college.
Moscow Renaissance Fair Poster Reveal: 6 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., in Moscow. The 2022 Renaissance Fair Poster will be revealed and there will be signed posters available for a limited time. The complete collection will be on display throughout the cafe, and light refreshments will be served.
Saturday
Sweat for Vets: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pullman CrossFit, 370 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Competition entry fee is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. All proceeds will go to the Washington State University Veterans Center. For more information email sweatforvetswsu@gmail.com.
Mental Health Awareness Walk: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, in Moscow. In-person and virtual, register atlamiadvocacy.org/5k-for-mental-health.
Palouse Patchers Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children. More than 200 quilts on display with a raffle quilt to be given away Sunday. Light refreshments will be served.
Moscow Hemp Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. Free and open to the public. Craft vendors, live music, food trucks and cannabis activist speakers. For more information visit moscowhempfest.com.
Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow: Noon to 6 p.m. Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. Masks required. Grand entry will be at noon and 6 p.m.
Tree Planting at Idler’s Rest: 1-4 p.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Help the Palouse Land Trust plant trees at the Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. To sign up, email marcel@palouselandtrust.org.
Sunday
Repair Cafe: 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Volunteers will share their knowledge of repair skills for items like clothing, books and small electronics. The event is free and open to the public, light refreshments provided.
Monday
Hiking Chat: 5:30 p.m. at the Garfield Library, 109 3rd St., in Garfield. Celebrate National Parks week with a discussion on how to keep yourself safe while hiking, what to bring and more. For more information contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490.
Wednesday
“Palouse People: What America Means to Me”: 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The talk will be in the Freight Room. MJ Vega will speak about Japanese-American student relocation to Pullman and Moscow. Reserve a spot at pullmandepot.events@gmail.com. Masks required.