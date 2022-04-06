Today
“Diversity and Inclusion in the community”: Noon, via Zoom at bit.ly/LWVMSpF. Speaker is Lynda M. Freeman. Presented by the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
Thursday
College Exploration Course: 8-10:30 a.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, in Pullman. Palouse Pathways invites high school students to attend their free workshop on how to find the right college.
Pints Up!: 4-9 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., in Moscow. Live music, food and drink to kick off Idaho craft beer month.
Moscow Renaissance Fair Poster Reveal: 6 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., in Moscow. The 2022 Renaissance Fair Poster will be revealed and there will be signed posters available for a limited time. The complete collection will be on display throughout the cafe and light refreshments will be served.
Saturday
Sweat for Vets: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pullman CrossFit, 370 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Competition entry fee is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. All proceeds will go to the Washington State University Veterans Center. For more information email sweatforvetswsu@gmail.com.
Mental Health Awareness Walk: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Palouse Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, in Moscow. In-person and virtual, register at lamiadvocacy.org/5k-for-mental-health.
Moscow Hemp Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, 900 E. Third St., in Moscow. Free and open to the public. Craft vendors, live music, food trucks and cannabis activist speakers. For more information visit moscowhempfest.com.
Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow: Noon to 6 p.m. Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. Masks required. Grand entry will be at noon and 6 p.m.
Tree Planting at Idler’s Rest: 1-4 p.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Help the Palouse Land Trust plant trees at the Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. To sign up, email marcel@palouselandtrust.org.
Sunday
Repair Cafe: 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Volunteers will share their knowledge of repair skills for items like clothing, books and small electronics. The event is free and open to the public, light refreshments provided.