Moscow Comedy Fest — Three-night comedy show, Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Tickets start at $20. Includes comedians Brian Regan, Josh Johnson, Kristin Key, Monica Nevi, Grant Lyon, others. More information available at moscowcomedy.com.
UI Telescope Dedication and Star Party — 7-10 p.m. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Celebration of new 20-inch Dall-Kirkham reflector presented by UI College of Science. Take Vandal Trolley from Wallace Residence Center. Wear sturdy shoes, bring lawn chairs and water. Event canceled if skies are cloudy.
Juliaetta Blackberry Festival and Classic Car show — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Park, State Highway 3, Juliaetta. Presented by Juliaetta Community Improvement Association. FFA breakfast 7-11 a.m.; firemen’s barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; music 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bake-n-flake completion 10 a.m. to noon; dachshund races 11 a.m. to noon, cornhole tourney 1 p.m.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street between Third and Fifth streets, Moscow. Produce, crafts, live music.
Vandal Pub Crawl — 1-5 p.m. Starts at Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., Moscow, and visits four other spots in downtown Moscow. Hosted by the Latah County Vandal Boosters. Cost $20, tickets available at VandalPubCrawl.eventbrite.com.
Howling at Hamilton — 1-6 p.m. Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost $15. Fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse. Open to all dogs. Pool jumping competition begins at 5 p.m.
Wine Under the Stars — 7-9:30 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Live music, science demonstrations and more. Cost: $50. Tickets available while they last at palousescience.net/fundraiser.
ADA Plot in Pullman — 2 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard. Celebrate the opening of the first Americans with Disabilities Act accessible plot at the Pullman Community Garden.