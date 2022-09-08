Today

Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live music in downtown Pullman. Information: facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.

Moscow Comedy Fest — Three-night comedy show, Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Tickets start at $20. Includes comedians Brian Regan, Josh Johnson, Kristin Key, Monica Nevi, Grant Lyon, others. More information available at moscowcomedy.com.

