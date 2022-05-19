Today
Moscow ArtWalk — 4-8 p.m. in Moscow. There are nine locations in this month’s ArtWalk and there will be visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For the list of locations and artists, visitci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Pasture Management and Climate Resiliency — 6 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about good pasture management, including how grasses grow, creating a winter paddock, rotational grazing and managing small grazing areas. Free and open to the public. Register at tinyurl.com/m8d6m6e6.
Raising Chickens — 6:30 p.m. Endicott Library, 324 E St., in Endicott. Learn about raising chickens and where to get started with local experts Jana Mathia and Katey Schlomer, who will give a presentation on breed selection, habitat, care and life stages.
Friday
Moscow American Legion Open House — 6-10 p.m. 317 S. Howard St., in Moscow. Live music from 7-9 p.m. Join the Dudley Loomis Post 6 for a view of recent renovations and plans for future updates.
Saturday
Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club Spring Tractor Drive — 9 a.m. Johnson Schoolhouse. departure is 9:30 a.m. Participants must be members of the Early Days Gas Engines and Tractor Association. The drive starts in Johnson and ends at the Snake River. For more information contact Judith Durfey at (509) 338-2650.
Arboretum Associates Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Latah County Fairgrounds Ice Rink. Come early for the best selection.
Garfield May Day Celebration — The day starts with 6 a.m. breakfast in Garfield. Baking competition starting at 9 a.m. and a kid parade at 10:30 a.m. The day also includes a cake walk, lawn mower competition, basketball tournament, music, food and other vendors.
Bike Inspection — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Garfield. Bring your bike for a free inspection, and challenge your riding skills with an obstacle course. A partnership of the Garfield Library, 3 Forks Bike Shop, Palouse Alliance, Pullman Regional Hospital and Meter Foundation.
Springtime Speaker Series on Pollinators — 2 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman. Join Joan Folwell from the Palouse Prairie Foundation as she discusses native plants to the Palouse. Discussion will cover what native plants are, why they are necessary and where to find them.
Old Time Contra Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, in Moscow. Cost is $8. More information at palousefolk.org.
Sunday
Dog Day at Idler’s Rest — 2-4 p.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Join the Palouse Land Trust as it dedicates the Mark Anderson Memorial Pest Station. Onsite pet tag engraving and microchip coupons. For more information visitpalouselandtrust.org/events-activities.
“Why Everyone is Needed” — 3 p.m. second floor of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Christian Science practitioner and speaker James Shepherd will discuss the healing found in the Bible and how it can be understood through Christian Science.