Send events for consideration to briefs@dnews.com
Saturday
Free ski Lessons: Members of the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will offer free ski lessons starting at 10 a.m. at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area north of Harvard on Highway 6. Gear is not provided. Email palousedividenordic@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
Legislative update: Idaho Sen. Doug Nelson, D-Moscow, will deliver a Legislative update at 1:30 p.m. in Deary at The Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen, 307 Main Street. All are welcome.
Calam Shriners Crab Dinner and Auction: 5-10 p.m. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost: $35. Fundraising dinner and auction for Latah County Shrine Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6.
Tuesday
Palouse Cult Film Revival 2022: A series of three movies, “Bleeders,” will be shown at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. The second and third movies will be shown Feb. 10 and 11. Food, drink and special guests. For cost and more info, see bit.ly/palousecultfilmfest22.
other things to do ...
Pick a tartan: The University of Idaho wants your help picking an official Vandal tartan. Go to uidaho.edu/tartan-vote before Monday to vote.
Honor an educator: The University of Idaho College of Education, Health and Human Services and Vandal Athletics want to honor K-12 educators at the Feb. 19 UI basketball doubleheader against Eastern Washington. Nominate an educator now at bit.ly/honoreducators.