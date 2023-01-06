Today

Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Blood drive open to those 16 years old or older. Appointments required and can be made at bit.ly/3HGLji0.

“Space Opera” — 7-8 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, Rm. 231, Sloan Hall on the WSU campus. A tour of the January night skies followed by the 40-minute full-dome movie, “Space Opera,” set to the music of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” $5. Tickets at physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.

