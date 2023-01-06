Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Blood drive open to those 16 years old or older. Appointments required and can be made at bit.ly/3HGLji0.
“Space Opera” — 7-8 p.m., Washington State University Planetarium, Rm. 231, Sloan Hall on the WSU campus. A tour of the January night skies followed by the 40-minute full-dome movie, “Space Opera,” set to the music of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” $5. Tickets at physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
“Intersections” — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall at 206 E. Third St. Catch the final day of the art exhibit featuring the works of John Larkin and David Herbold. Call (208) 883-7036 for more info.
Christmas Tree Curbside Pickup — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pullman. Pullman Boy Scout troops will be picking up Christmas trees across the city to be recycled by the Palouse Conservation District. If your tree is not picked up by 3 p.m., contact Paul Wheeler at (509) 432-3659.
New Years Yoga Practice — 10 a.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. $25 suggested donation. Space is limited. Bring a yoga mat, block, blanket, journal and a friend.
Hoop Shoot — 9 a.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 East F St., Moscow. Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest for Moscow Elks Lodge No. 249. All boys and girls from 8-13 invited to participate. Contact Alan Odenborg at (509) 336-1363 for more details.
