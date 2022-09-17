Latah County Fair — All day, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street between Third and Fifth streets, Moscow. Produce, crafts, live music.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Items produced in Latah County by county residents.
Tailgate Party at Niccolls Building — 10 a.m. to noon, Niccolls Building, University of Idaho campus. Live music from The Chelseas, food and open house inside Hays Hall and the Niccolls Building.
College Football Doubleheader — The Idaho Vandals host Drake in the Kibbie Dome at noon. Get tickets at govandals.com/sports/ticketing. Across the border, Washington State University plays Colorado State at 2 p.m. at Martin Stadium. Find tickets at wsucougars.evenue.net.
Latah County Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Candidate Forum — 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Light refreshments provided. Meet Terry Gilbert, Kaylee Peterson and Terri Pickens Manweiler, who will discuss their run for offices in Idaho.
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Miro Hacek, professor of political science at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, will discuss populism and democracy in central Europe.
League of Women Voters Speaker Series — noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, bit.ly/3LcItRo. Shaakirrah R. Sanders, visiting professor of law at Penn State Dickinson Law will discuss “The Legal Ramifications in Idaho of Overturning Roe v. Wade.”
Take Back the Night — 7 p.m. Room 106 Agricultural Science Building, University of Idaho Campus, Moscow. Speech from Steve Bonnar followed by a candlelight march on campus.
Borah Symposium — 4 p.m. Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Panel discussion titled “Coercive Labor in Nazi Germany and the Pacific Northwest.” Available via Zoom at uidaho.edu/borah.
“I Married the War” — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Screening of a documentary about wives of combat veterans. Reception to follow at Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., Moscow.
Albion Camera Club — 6:30 p.m. Albion Library, 310 N F St., Albion. All abilities and types of cameras are welcome to attend. Attendees can bring one to three photos to share. Light refreshments will be provided. Librarian Jackson Frishman will be available to discuss photography.