Today
“Lore” — An art film exhibit through Aug. 6 at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road in Pullman. More information at museum.wsu.edu.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Live music from The Kristie Project, beer from the Moscow Brewing Company and local vendors with produce, home goods and food.
“Camas Prairie Railroad” Book Launch — 6-7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Written by Robert Perret and Amy Thompson. Copies available for purchase.
Wednesday
Poetry Reading — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Poet Robert Wrigley will read from his new book, “The True Account of Myself as a Bird.” Masks required. Refreshments will be available. Books available for purchase.
Thursday
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Local musician Dan Maher will perform, and Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream and Rico’s Pub will have specials. For more information, visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Friday
“Play On” — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, in Viola. $12 for adults, $8 for youth when purchased online at apodproductions.org. Tickets are $15 and $10 at the door. “Play On” is a comedy that pulls the curtain back on the inside drama of a stage play.
Saturday
Summer Reading Program Kickoff— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand St., in Pullman. Open to kids ages birth to 17. There will be sailboat tours, a movie, pirate-themed crafts and storywalk.
Sunday
Swedish Midsummer Concert — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road in Genesee. Free. Bigger Boat, an a cappella vocal group, will perform as part of the Cordelia Summer Music Festival. Swedish refreshments to follow concert.