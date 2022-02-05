Today
n Legislative update: Idaho Senator David Nelson, D-Moscow, will deliver a legislative update at 9 a.m. in Potlatch at the Potlatch library, 1010 Onaway Road. All are welcome.
n Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St. in Moscow. Shop local craft vendors at the February winter market. Stephanie Wilkes, formerly head chef at Bloom, will be catering the market with food available for purchase.
Next week
n Natalie Diaz poetry reading: Natalie Diaz, a 2021 Pulitzer Prize winner for poetry, will give a Youtube live reading at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Washington State University Common Reading and Visiting Writing Series. The link to the Youtube live will be available at the WSU Visiting Writers Series.
n Is it Love, Actually?: 2 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live. The Moscow Public Library and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse are presenting a look at relationships in pop culture. Livestream is available bit.ly/3AVQhBL.