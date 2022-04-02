Today
Tutxinmepu Powwow: 11 a.m. Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. The 21st annual Tutxinmepu Powwow is hosted by the Native American Student Association with the Native American Student Center.
S’Wheat Farm Life Vintage and Gift Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendor fair, food and drinks.
WSU Teddy Bear Clinic: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Bustad, Ott Road No. 110, Pullman. Children can bring their favorite stuffed animal and meet with veterinary students.
Sunday
Cruise the World: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Idaho Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow. Free admission, with booths from more than 30 countries and performances from students and community members.
Conifer Planting at Idler’s Rest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Rd., in Moscow. Join the Palouse Land Trust and the nature preserve in planting larch and white pine at the preserve. More information at givepulse.com.
Tuesday
Spring Break at Colfax Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the TEK Center at the Colfax Library. Tiny programmable robots will be at the Colfax Library as part of the spring break programing. For a complete list of events, visit whitcolib.org.
Wednesday
“Alien” at the Kenworthy: 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. The show is free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Moscow Film Society.
Thursday
Moscow Renaissance Fair Poster Reveal: 6 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., The 2022 Renaissance Fair Poster will be revealed and there will be signed posters available for a limited time.