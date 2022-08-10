Today

Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Local produce, crafts and other vendors.

Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Reaney Park, Pullman. Live music from Soulstice; a rock, blues and country band. For more info, call (509) 338-3227.

Tags

Recommended for you