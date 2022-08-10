Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Local produce, crafts and other vendors.
Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Reaney Park, Pullman. Live music from Soulstice; a rock, blues and country band. For more info, call (509) 338-3227.
Stuff the Bus — 2-5 p.m. Staples, 2254 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Kiwanis clubs of Pullman and Moscow are collecting new school supplies and gently used musical instruments for students in local school districts. Grand opening event with speakers. For more information on events in Moscow, Pullman and Colfax, visit kiwanisclubofpullman.org/stuff-the-bus/.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Free music from Auf Gehts, a German band.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho Moscow Campus. Free showing of “Jurassic Park,” rated PG-13. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club to give updates on the ski season and upcoming plans. Live music from Yellow Dog Flats.
Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. across Genesee. Maps available at 117 W. Chestnut St., in Genesee. Resident Hailee Zollman will have a lemonade stand at 356 East Valley View, in Genesee to raise money for research at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Children’s Hospital.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Moscow. Celebrate National Farmers Market Week from 9-11 a.m. with a prize basket drawing and dance party. Local produce, meats, crafts, food.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:30 -9:30 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Join Stephanie Frost for an all levels yoga practice. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activites.
Customer Appreciation Day — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow or Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Free barbecue lunch to customers.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest — Noon to 11 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Live music, food, beer and lawn games. Tickets are $25, available online at moscowmountainmusicfest.com.