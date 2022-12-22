Cookie Baking Extravaganza — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Gingerbread, sugar cookies, gluten free options, for ages 6 and older. Presented by the Palouse Library.
Free Christmas Meal — 4-6 p.m. Latah Recovery Center. Free and available to everyone. Can be taken to-go or eaten at the center.
Night of the Arts — 6 p.m. Troy Lions Hall at 415 S. Main St. Troy. A night of entertainment and food to raise money for the Troy Community Theatre Youth Apprentice Scholarship Program. For more information and tickets, go to troycommunitytheatre.com.
American Legion Christmas Party — 6-9 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Evening of snacks, drinks, live music, dancing and games.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — 7 p.m. today, Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Adults $7, children $3. Free hot cocoa from One World Cafe, appearance from Santa and nonperishable food drive for local food banks.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” — 7 p.m. today, Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Adults $7, children $3. Free hot cocoa from One World Cafe, appearance from Santa and nonperishable food drive for local food banks.
Festival of trees — Through Dec. 31, The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Decorated trees on display during library hours.
“Pamala Caughey, Unforeseen” — Through Dec. 31, Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Exhibit of a dozen large multipanel pieces and range of smaller works by the Caughey, a Hamilton, Mont., artist.
“Chosen Family” — Through Jan. 31. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Paintings of people and their pets by Holly Ashkannejhad in the Hallway Gallery.