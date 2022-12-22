Today

Cookie Baking Extravaganza — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 230 E. Main St., Palouse. Gingerbread, sugar cookies, gluten free options, for ages 6 and older. Presented by the Palouse Library.

Free Christmas Meal — 4-6 p.m. Latah Recovery Center. Free and available to everyone. Can be taken to-go or eaten at the center.

