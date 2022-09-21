League of Women Voters Speaker Series — Noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, bit.ly/3LcItRo. Shaakirrah R. Sanders, visiting professor of law at Penn State Dickinson Law, will discuss “The Legal Ramifications in Idaho of Overturning Roe v. Wade.”
Banned Book Week at WSU — 2 p.m. WSU Library Atrium, Pullman. Panel discussion with Dan Owens, director of Neill Public Library and Rachael Woolney, with the Washington State University Department of English.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fresh farm produce, prepared foods and handmade arts and crafts.
Latah Farmers Market- Potlatch — 4-7 p.m. WI&M Railway Depot, 181 Sixth St., Potlatch.
“If they could talk, what would they say?” — 6:30-8 p.m. Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Lee Ann Mingo presents. For all ages.
Take Back the Night — 7 p.m. Room 106 Agricultural Science Building, University of Idaho Campus, Moscow. Speech from Steve Bonnar followed by a candlelight march on campus.
Borah Symposium — 4 p.m. Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Panel discussion titled “Coercive Labor in Nazi Germany and the Pacific Northwest.” Available via Zoom at uidaho.edu/borah.
Residency Center Ribbon Cutting, Tour — 4 p.m. Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Pullman Regional Hospital and Washington State University will unveil the Family Medicine Residency Program.
Barbecue at Good Samaritan Society — 4:30-7 p.m. 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Celebrate the national 100th anniversary of the Good Samaritan Society with a community barbecue. Free hamburgers and hot dogs. Bring your own chairs and or blankets.
“I Married the War” — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Screening of a documentary about wives of combat veterans. Reception to follow at Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., Moscow.
“A Daughter Responds to Racism” — 6-7:30 p.m., Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Marie Eddy will read portions and discuss “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist,” written by her mother, Christine Eddy.
Albion Camera Club — 6:30 p.m. Albion Library, 310 N. F St., Albion. People with all abilities and all types of cameras are welcome to attend. Attendees can bring one to three photos to share. Light refreshments will be provided. Librarian Jackson Frishman will be available to discuss photography.
MAMBA September Social — 5:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Meet Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association board members, become a member or see the first MAMBA/Hunga Dunga collaboration beer.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy.
Friends of the Moscow Library Fall Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Latah County Fair & Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Thousands of used books, including hundreds of children’s books. Last hour is a buck a bag sale; bring your own bag.
Nerd Fest — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $2 or two cans of food. Buy, sell or trade collectibles and games. Donations go to the West Side Food Pantry.