Events Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Great Backyard Bird Count: The Palouse Audubon Society encourages local residents to participate today through Monday. For information on what, when and how to count, check this web site: birdcount.org/participate/.
Senior Science Cafe: 10-11 a.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Ct. A casual event for seniors to have a hands-on activity related to different science topics. Refreshments provided. RSVP at (509) 332-6869 or email jess@palousescience.org.
“The Sun: Our Living Star”: 7-8 p.m. Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall Spokane St. in Pullman. A guided tour of the February night ski and a fulldome presentation of “The Sun: Our Living Star.” Learn more about the sun and see some new images of the sun’s surface. Tickets are $5 at the door, cash or check only.
Saturday
CrimsonCode Hackathon: Check-in is 8:30 a.m. The 10th anniversary of the CrimsonCode Hackathon. All Washington State University students are invited to participate in teams of one to four. The opening ceremony, judging and closing ceremony will be at the Compton Union Building M.G. Carey Senior Ballroom, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall in Pullman. More information at bit.ly/3rOdxyV.
Winter Pullman Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. The Market happens every third Saturday of the month and has locally harvested and handcrafted goods.
Drag Bingo: 6:30 p.m. at Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road in Moscow. Family-friendly set begins at 7 p.m.; mature set at 9 p.m. Cost is $10-$25. For more information, visit inlandoasis.org/drag-bingo.html
Tuesday
“How to listen to Jazz”: 12:30 p.m. at the Haddock Performance Hall at the corner of Blake and Sweet avenues in Moscow. The Malcolm Renfrew Colloquium will have a presentation from a faculty quintet from the Lionel Hampton School of Music on the improvisation process in Jazz music. The representation is free to attend.