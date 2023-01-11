Clearwater Fly Casters — 5:30 p.m. meeting, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Dinner costs $21 and is served at 6:30 p.m. Presentation from Dan Mottern, owner of Idaho Fly Fishing Company about the St. Joe River Valley.
January Women’s Wellness — 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Oak on Main restaurant, 337 E. Main St., Pullman. Pullman Regional Hospital exercise physiologist Noah Croninger will discuss life after a cardiac event. Open to anyone. RSVP at bit.ly/3YaQQTs.
January 2023 Sing along — 7-8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Monthly meeting of the Moscow Ukulele group. Open to all skill levels.
Palouse Patchers CASA Charity Sew Days — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Palouse Patchers will be sewing blankets for Court Appointed Special Advocates which gives the quilts to children in their care. More information at palousepatchers.org/newsletter.
Design Workshop — 5 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free workshop on the online design tool, Canva. Will cover the basics of the program, how to make a new project, saving and sharing finished designs.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers available to assist in repairing small appliances, toys, textiles and jewelry. For more information visit latahlibrary.org/events/repair-cafe-3-385.