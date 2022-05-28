Today
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Saturday through October on Main Street in Moscow. Agricultural products — crops, meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and food. For more, visit ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Pet Item Yard Sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1340 SE Old Pullman Road, in Pullman. The Whitman County Humane Society is having a yard sale for the excess pet items. For more, visit facebook.com/whitmanpets.
Cribbage Tourney — 6:30 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St. No. 130, in Moscow. Sign up starts at 5:30 p.m. There are 30 spots available. Cost is $10 which covers the first beer and prizes for the top three players.
Memorial Day (Monday)
Memorial Day Flag Posting — Volunteers can help erect flags across Moscow by meeting at 6 a.m. at the American Legion Post 6 cabin at 317 S. Howard St., in Moscow.
VFW Post 3913 Memorial Day Ceremonies — 8 a.m. in Kendrick; 9 a.m. in Troy; 10 a.m. in Deary, 11 a.m. in Bovill; and noon in Elk River. The Kendrick Veterans of Forgein Wars Post will be doing short ceremonies for Memorial Day at each of the locations listed. For more info, call (208) 289-5201.
Memorial Day Ceremony — 10 a.m. Latah County Fair Office, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Music by Moscow school bands.
Wall of Honor Remembrance — 2:15 p.m. at Bishop Place Independent Living, 811 SE Klemgard St., in Pullman. The Wall of Honor will have photos of veterans and information on their branch and time served. Brief comments will be given by Navy veteran Steve Schlake.
Tuesday
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. Live music and vendors with produce, handmade crafts, food and other goods.
Wednesday
Tech Help — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. James and Javad can help with basic computer skills, online resources, e-books, audiobooks and tablets. Call (509) 397-4366 for more info.
Cup of Joe — 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. University of Idaho Vice President for Alumni Relations Amy Lientz will discuss how her first few months on the job have gone. Register online at bit.ly/3Gul3ob.
Friday
Bees and Beekeeping — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Join local St. John Beekeeper Mary Brodahl as she shares her expertise on bees, including the supplies and equipment that are recommended for beekeeping. It is free and open to the public.