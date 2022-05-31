Today
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. Live music and vendors with produce, handmade crafts, food and other goods. For more info or to become a vendor, emailagintern@latah.id.us orcall (208) 883-2267.
Wednesday
Tech Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. Get help with basic computer skills, online resources, e-books, audiobooks and tablets. For information, call (509) 397-4366.
Cup of Joe — 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. University of Idaho Vice President for Alumni Relations Amy Lientz will discuss her first few months on the job. Register at bit.ly/3Gul3ob.
Thursday
Music on Main — 6 p.m. at the Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Pullman High graduate Peter Smith to perform blues, jazz and soul music. Bring your own chair. Free. For more, visitpullmanchamber.com.
Friday
Bees and Beekeeping — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Join beekeeper Mary Brodahl as she shares her expertise on bees including the supplies and equipment recommended for beekeeping. Free and open to the public.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Saturday through October on Main Street in Moscow. Agricultural crops, meat, cheese, wine, handmade goods and food. For more,ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 Highway 8 in Troy. The opening day of the Latah Farmers Market with live music, local produce, meat, eggs, hot food, baked goods, art and more.
Trail Grand Opening — Noon to 3 p.m. at the Judy’s Trail trailhead on McKeehan Road in Troy. A one-mile trail alongside Big Meadow Creek and forested portions of the Judy Lalonde property. Free. All are welcome. For more, visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities/judy-trail.