Friday
n “Seeing! A photon’s journey across space”: 7 p.m. Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane Street, Pullman. Follow a photon’s journey through time and space in a 30-minute show on some of the processes of the cosmos. Tickets are $5 and must be in cash or check.
Saturday
n Free ski Lessons: Members of the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will offer free ski lessons starting at 10 a.m. at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area north of Harvard on Highway 6. Gear is not provided. Email palousedividenordic@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
n Legislative update: Idaho Sen. Doug Nelson (D, Moscow) will deliver a Legislative update at 1:30 p.m. in Deary at The Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen, 307 Main St. All are welcome.
This week
n Tartan quandary: The University of Idaho wants your help picking an official Vandal tartan. Go to uidaho.edu/tartan-vote before Monday and make your pick.