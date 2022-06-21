Today
STEM To-Go Activities — 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Grab-and-go project bags for children. First come, first serve.
Wednesday
Storytime with Police Chief Gary Jenkins — 10:30 a.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Jenkins and other police officers will read to children.
Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave — 1 p.m. Garfield City Park and 4 p.m. Colfax Eells Park. Free. Bring blankets or folded chairs for seating at both parks. Join the Friends of Whitman County for a show with comedy, creativity and audience participation.
Thursday
Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Appy Festival — 3-6 p.m. Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow. Free. Live music, food, vendors, horse rides.
Reptile Man — 1 p.m. Genesee City Park and 3:30 p.m. Deary City Park. Zoologist and educator Scott Petersen of The Reptile Zoo will present live reptiles to teach the importance of all animals in nature.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Join the Department of Student Involvement for a screening of “Soul.”
Friday
Palouse Arts Council Artwalk — 1-5 p.m. Exhibits at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E Main St., in Palouse. Local artists on display at the center and in downtown businesses.
Rock Lake: Legends, Myths and Mysteries — 7 p.m. St. John Library, 1 E. Front St., in St. John. Free.
Saturday
Palouse Artwalk Artists Reception — 1-4 p.m. Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St., in Palouse. Free.