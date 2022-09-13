Today

Remembering Hiroshima: City, Art, Environment and Lived Experience — University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Lectures, movie screening, exhibits. More at uidaho.edu/class/iai.

Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Speaker is Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

