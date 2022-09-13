Remembering Hiroshima: City, Art, Environment and Lived Experience — University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Lectures, movie screening, exhibits. More at uidaho.edu/class/iai.
Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Speaker is Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors, music.
Pedestrian Tour — 5:30-7 p.m. Moscow School District Community Playfields, 1900 Joseph St., Moscow. From the playfield, participants will head to Heron’s Hideout Park and back. Light refreshments provided on the 0.4-mile walk.
Latah County Fair opening — 1 p.m. Main Stage, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Celebrate the opening of the Latah County Fair. Live music to follow. Livestock, craft and more.
Katy Benoit Safety Forum — 7 p.m. International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Adam Dodge, founder of EndTAB, will discuss digital dating safety and how to safely navigate dating apps.
Rasing Transgender Children talk — 7 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Join the Pullman League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester for a talk on raising a transgender child. In person and via Zoom, more information at lwvpullman.org.
The Lost Women of the Library — 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Donna Potts, professor and chairwoman of the Washington State University Department of English. Discussing the founding members of the Neill Public Library.
Rasing Transgender Children talk — Noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Join the Moscow League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester for a talk on raising a transgender child. Learn more at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow/calendar.
Margaret Ritchie Distinguished Speaker — 5 p.m. Borah Theatre, Bruce M. Pitman, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Linda Kirk Fox, former director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, will discuss the theme of “Celebrating the Science of Living Well.”