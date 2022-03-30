Today
“Ensuring a Lasting Supply”: Noon via Zoom. Talk by hydrogeologist Robin Nimmer presented by Moscow League of Women Voters. More information at lwvmoscow.org.
Thursday
The Meyerhoff Lecture: 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. “Citizen Other,” a Zoom discussion about “citizenship stripping” in Nazi Germany and the United States, to be moderated by Bylan Hedden-Nicely, director of Native American Law program at UI. More at uidaho.edu/class/borah.
Farmworker Awareness Week keynote: 6 p.m. via Zoom. Founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women, Monica Ramirez, will be giving the keynote address for the University of Idaho Farmworker Awareness Week and Women’s History Month. She will discuss her work on ending gender-based violence in the workplace. To register visit bit.ly/3DolNtK.
Friday
MFA artist talk and reception: 3-6 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University, 1535 Wilson Road, in Pullman. Six graduate candidates will discuss their art before the opening reception. Free and open to the public.
“Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone”: 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Sally falls asleep to find herself a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. Can she and her new friends save the day? Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
“Just Bea”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 West Sixth St., on the University of Idaho campus. Admission is free for UI students and $5 for the public. Free parking available. More information at uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
“The Magic Flute”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Administration Building Auditorium on the UI campus. The Lionel Hampton School of Music presents “The Magic Flute.” Tickets are available at the door and cost $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students.
WSU Spring Family Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Beasley Coliseum on the WSU campus. A craft fair for the whole family.
Saturday
Tutxinmepu Pow Wow: 11 a.m. Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Hosted by the Native American Student Association with the Native American Student Center.
Sunday
Cruise the World: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow. Free admission, with booths from over 30 countries and performances from students and community members.