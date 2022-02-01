Wednesday
n Palouse Cult Film Revival 2022: A series of three movies, “Bleeders” will be shown at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. The second and third movies will be shown Feb. 10 and 11. For cost and more info, see bit.ly/palousecultfilms22.
Thursday
n Birthday party for books: A celebration for the 1-year anniversary for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is scheduled for 9 a.m. via Facebook Live atfacebook.com/latahlibrary.
Saturday
n Legislative update: Idaho Senator David Nelson, D-Moscow, will deliver a legislative update at 9 a.m. at the Potlatch library. All welcome.
n Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St. in Moscow. Shop local craft vendors at the February winter market. Stephanie Wilkes, formerly head chef at Bloom, will be catering the market with food available for purchase.
