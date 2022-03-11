Today
American Legion Blood Drive: 3-6 p.m. at 317 S. Howard St., in Moscow. Join the American Legion Post 6 in donating blood at its first blood drive of 2022. Sign up at bit.ly/3I4C87k.
“Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play”: 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive. Free for UI students, $8-$20 for the general public. A dark comedy set in the future where The Simpsons are pop culture royalty. Tickets available at uidaho.edu/theatretickets.
“Something’s Afoot”: 7 p.m. at Troy Lion’s Hall, 415 S. Main St., in Troy. Tickets are $10 at the door. The play is rated PG-13 for mild language, suggestive content and alcohol consumption. A musical parody of detective stories like those of Agatha Christie.
Saturday
Talk with District 5 legislators: 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Join Dist. 5 legislators to get an update on the current session and ask questions. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Moscow, Rep. Brandon Mitchell and Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, are among those expected at the meeting. Visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82845828881. For more information contact the Moscow Chamber of Commerce at (208) 882-1800 or at info@moscowchamber.com.
Moscow Cabin Fever Spin: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Suggested donation of $2 at the door to support kids’ knitting groups in the area. Join the Yarn Underground and Cabin Spinners Fiber Arts Guild in a one-day fiber art related community get-together.
American Legion Post 6 St. Patrick’s Day dinner: 3 p.m. at 317 S. Howard St., in Moscow. Bring your favorite Irish dish and enjoy the company of other veterans. Drinks provided by the post. Hosted by Dudley Loomis Post 6 of Moscow.
Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet: Palouse Whitepine Big Game chapter banquet and fundraiser. 4:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Rd., in Moscow. Auction, dinner and games. Find out more at bit.ly/3pNRnLL.
Drag bingo: Card sales begin at 6:30 p.m. family friendly bingo at 7 p.m., mature bingo starting at 9 p.m. at Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Rd., in Moscow. Cost is $10-$25 depending on cards purchased. Masks are required. All proceeds benefit Inland Oasis.