Today
Moscow Artwalk: 4-8 p.m. Moscow Contemporary, Pour Company, The Hope Center, Third Street Gallery. The February Artwalk will feature a variety of artists from around the Palouse. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
“Company” opens: 7:30 p.m. at the Regional Theater of the Palouse in Pullman. “Company” is about a bachelor who contemplates love and the pros and cons of marriage. The show runs through Feb. 27. Tickets can be purchased online at rtoptheatre.org/current-production.
“Refugee Crises and the Origins of America”: 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The next in the “How it’s going, How it started” series from the Latah County Historical Society. Washington State University professor Jesse Spohnholz will discuss how refugees were critical to America’s creation. More information is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
Friday
Senior Science Cafe: 10-11 a.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court. A casual event for seniors to have a hands-on activity related to different science topics. Refreshments provided. RSVP at (509) 332-6869 or emailjess@palousescience.org.
“The Sun: Our Living Star”: 7-8 p.m. Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall Spokane St. in Pullman. A guided tour of the February night ski and a fulldome presentation of “The Sun: Our Living Star.” Learn more about the sun and see some new images of the sun’s surface. Tickets are $5 at the door, cash or check only.
Saturday
CrimsonCode Hackathon: Check-in is 8:30 a.m. The 10th anniversary of the CrimsonCode Hackathon. All Washington State University students are invited to participate in teams of one to four. The opening ceremony, judging and closing ceremony will be at the Compton Union Building M.G. Carey Senior Ballroom, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall in Pullman. More information at bit.ly/3rOdxyV.
Winter Pullman Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brelsford WSU Visitor Center. The Market happens every third Saturday of the month and has locally harvested and handcrafted goods.
Tuesday
“How to listen to Jazz”: 12:30 p.m. at the Haddock Performance Hall at the corner of Blake and Sweet avenues in Moscow. The Malcolm Renfrew Colloquium will have a presentation from a faculty quintet from the Lionel Hampton School of Music on the improvisation process in Jazz music. The presentation is free to attend.