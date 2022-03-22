Today
How It’s Going, How It Started: 7-8 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Join California State University-Bakersfield assistant professor Sean Wempe who will discuss how pandemics have exacerbated existing inequalities in society. For more information visit latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.
Foley Institute Speaker Series: 4 p.m. Bryan Hall Auditorium at Washington State University or via the institute YouTube channel. The Foley Institute has invited Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis to discuss democracy at home and abroad. For more information visit foley.wsu.edu.
Wednesday
Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Rd., in Moscow. The Moscow Chamber of Commerce will discuss transportation with guest speaker Tony Bean. Bean is the executive director of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
University of Idaho Distinguished Speaker Series: 5 p.m. via Zoom. CNN commentator and New York Times columnist Charles Blow will give the inaugural Africana Studies Distinguished Speaker lecture. Blow will cover social justice, racial equality, presidential politics and Black Lives Matter movement.
Friday
“Stop Kiss”: 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pullman Civic Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., in Pullman. A story of unexpected love and a violent act which changes their lives. Tickets are $12.