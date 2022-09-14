Today
Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kickoff — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunnyside Park Pavilion, Pullman. Learn about Pullman Regional Hospital’s facility expansion plans and the Nov. 8 ballot.
Thursday
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 1:52 am
Thursday
Latah County Fair opening — 1 p.m. Main Stage, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Celebrate the opening of the Latah County Fair. Live music to follow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Plein Air Exhibit — 5 p.m. Third Street Gallery, 206 W. Third St., Moscow. 41 artists painted onsite throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. Refreshments provided.
Katy Benoit Safety Forum — 7 p.m. International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Adam Dodge, founder of EndTAB, will discuss digital dating safety and how to safely navigate dating apps.
Raising Transgender Children talk — 7 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Join the Pullman League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester for a talk on raising a transgender child. In person and via Zoom, more information at lwvpullman.org.
The Lost Women of the Library — 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Presented by Donna Potts, professor and chairwoman of the Washington State University Department of English. Discussing the founding members of the Neill Public Library.
Friday
Latah County Fair — All day, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Raising Transgender Children talk — Noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Join the Moscow League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester for a talk on raising a transgender child. Learn more at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow/calendar.
Margaret Ritchie Distinguished Speaker — 5 p.m. Borah Theatre, Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Linda Kirk Fox, former director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, will discuss the theme of “Celebrating the Science of Living Well.”
Saturday
Latah County Fair — All day, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Sunday
Candidate Forum — 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Light refreshments provided. Meet Terry Gilbert, Kaylee Peterson and Terri Pickens Manweiler, who will discuss their run for offices in Idaho.
